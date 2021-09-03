Viacom18 all set with Indian language feed for sports properties; to bet on football first

The league owners have set up an office in India and want to grow the revenue from the market. The biggest contributor has to be the earnings from media rights, which La Liga is struggling with. Viacom18 says it wants to grow the fan base of the league by at least 10x. La Liga wants Ailawadi and Viacom18 to pay more for the rights, three years from now. For that to happen, both parties will have to take a big stride, and a mere step won't be enough.