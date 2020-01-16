Viacom18 announces MTV Nishedh, a Rs 35 crore project

Vats says he is clear he wants to reach as many viewers as possible and to ensure that Viacom18 uses all its network resources for it. However, the network has decided to telecast it on its youth channel MTV and not on Colors, which is its leading GEC. "It is difficult to mount a 13-episode finite series during prime time in India," responds Vats. He adds, "That has got nothing to do with the content of the show as we have seen, it's fantastic. Marketing becomes very challenging. Naagin is a finite show but that is a 100-150 episode long finite series. Having said that, with MTV, Colors Rishtey and Voot, we are capturing a wide spectrum."