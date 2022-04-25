By afaqs! news bureau
Media

Viacom18 announces the launch of Sports18 Khel on DD FreeDish

The FTA Hindi channel aims to expand consumption of the sports genre.

Viacom18 today announced the launch of Sports18 Khel, its Free-To-Air (FTA) Hindi channel, available on Prasar Bharati’s DTH service DD FreeDish. The announcement follows closely on the heels of the launch of its pay-TV channel Sports18.

Sports18 Khel will allow fans to watch their favourite sports in Hindi, including the highlights of 2021-22 NBA season, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Road Safety World Series, Santosh Trophy, glorious moments of Indian sports and other such offerings.

“Viacom18 secured a slot on DD FreeDish to make sports content easily accessible and expand the consumption of the genre across a wider audience,” says a Viacom18 Sports spokesperson. “Sports18 Khel will offer content relevant to the FTA subscribers across range of sports in Hindi. This is also an opportunity to funnel a new audience to the pay-TV segment.”

Effective today, Sports18 Khel will be available on channel # 25 on DD FreeDish. Meanwhile, Sports18 SD is available on channel #488 on Tata Play, channel #293 on Airtel Digital TV, on channel #262 on JioTV +, and Sports18 HD on channel #261 JioTV +. Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading Viacom18’s premium video-on-demand platform Voot (iOS & Android) and JioTV (iOS & Android).

Viacom18DD Free DishSports18