Viacom18 bags exclusive TV and digital rights for Abu Dhabi T10 series

Rohan Lavsi, business head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 added, “We are excited to bring to our extensive cricket fanbase in India the unique, snackable, high-energy T10 format. It is our vision and constant endeavour to present our viewers with an unmatched entertainment experience that doesn’t require an episodic commitment. Movies and sports fit this vision and in that sense are quite complimentary as a variated content mix. This belief has been validated by both our viewers and advertisers as we witnessed significant uptakes whenever we have showcased sports – be it the NIDAHAS Trophy or the RSWS.”