Viacom18 bets big on 'Bigg Boss OTT'; "A tipping point in VOOT's trajectory": Gourav Rakshit

He feels that it will be 50:50 mix, when it comes to revenue from AVOD and SVOD. "This is not an extension of the property unfolding on television, but an exclusive one available only on digital. I think it will be a good opportunity for us to acquire new subscribers and 'Bigg Boss' is a bulwark for advertising. I already see good interest in the market from the advertisers," Rakshit adds.