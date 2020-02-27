Viacom18 bets big on sports; to broadcast league featuring international cricketing legends

Edu-tech firm Unacademy which competes with Byju's, Udemy and others has associated with the tournament as its presenting sponsor while the Road Safety department of the Government of Maharashtra is a partner too. "We have got both BCCI and ICC's approval to organise the league and all the players are managed by PMG (Professional Management Group - a sports marketing and content syndication firm). We are not only the broadcaster of the tournament but a partner too and we will work closely to offer wholesome entertainment to the audience through on ground and off ground innovations like fanzones, technology-driven innovations and digital, social media activities for the fans to engage," adds Rohan Lavsi, head, Colors Cineplex, Viacom18. All the matches will be telecast live on Colors Cineplex while Jio TV and Voot will live stream too. "Cricket helps in getting new viewers on the channel who then stay on after the tournament is over and sample other content pieces which are premiered on the channel. The reason for us to do this is to get that new set of people on board and then launch television premieres of marquee movies around the cricket tournament," asserts Lavsi.