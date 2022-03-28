Viacom18 consolidates its movie channels portfolio under ‘COLORS Cineplex’ umbrella

Introduces ‘COLORS Cineplex Superhits’, set to go live on 1st April 2022
Viacom18’s premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex has always served as a one-stop destination for a variety of movies across genres. The movie buffs will now have another destination to fulfil their unlimited entertainment needs as the network introduces COLORS Cineplex Superhits starting from 1st April 2022. With a brand promise of ‘Superrr Hai’, the channel will showcase some of the biggest blockbusters from its content library of 500+ titles across genres of Action, Comedy, Horror, Romance and Drama. Targeted at Urban and Rural HSM markets, COLORS Cineplex Superhits will air movies - a mix of Hindi originals and dubbed from other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and English. COLORS Cineplex Superhits will be available across all leading DTH & Cable platforms including DD FreeDish from April 1, 2022.
Rohan Lavsi, head, Hindi Movies Cluster at Viacom18 Media Private Limited, says, “Movies are the most preferred medium of entertainment for the viewers and COLORS Cineplex has always been at the forefront of providing exceptional movie content. The mother channel – ‘Colors Cineplex’ has seen impressive growth in the past few years and has made it to the top 5 channels in the Hindi movie space. With the launch of COLORS Cineplex Superhits, we are now consolidating all the movie channels under the “COLORS Cineplex” brand name. With the strengthened portfolio of channels that now includes COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood and COLORS Cineplex Superhits, we are excited to bring some Blockbuster Premieres and a splendid line-up of Superhits of yesteryears for our audience.”
COLORS Cineplex Superhits will soon premiere movies namely ‘Vijay Raghavan’, ‘Dumdaar Khiladi 2’, ‘Roberrt’ and ‘Minnal Murli’ all April, every Sunday starting from April 3rd.
Get ready for superrr blockbusters, superrr stars, superrr dialogues, superrr action, superrr thrillers, superrr comedy, superrr drama and superr entertainment only on COLORS Cineplex Superhits starting from 1st April 2022!
(We got this information in a press release).