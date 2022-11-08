Viacom18, Cricket South Africa announce long-term partnership

Welcoming the partnership, CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki said, “CSA is pleased to partner with a broadcaster of Viacom18’s stature. This is affirmation of our intention to beam to our waiting fans, the flavour of cricket that South Africa has in store, which is always exhilarating and entertaining. This partnership is the beginning of a journey which will offer the thrill of watching cricket brought by a broadcaster that value viewer experience as supreme.”