Viacom18 expands its Hindi Movies cluster with the launch of COLORS Cineplex Bollywood

Targeted towards the Metro audience of Mumbai and Delhi as well as Hindi Speaking Markets of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood aims to entertain and engage Bollywood movie buffs with a slew of titles spanning across different genres. In line with its brand proposition of ‘Hit Hai!’, the channel will showcase commercial potboilers of the 80’s such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Kaalia, Namak Halaal, to the 90’s hit movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Raja Hindustani, Jeet, Dil, Kachche Dhaage to millennial favourites like Golmaal, Dabangg, Hera Pheri franchise as well as latest blockbusters like Chhalaang, Padmavaat, Student of the Year 2, Andhadhun thus catering to viewers of all ages. With its diverse offering, COLORS Cineplex Bollywood will acknowledge the purest form of cinema which stands for wholesome entertainment.