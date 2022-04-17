Viacom18 launches its sports channel Sports18

The pay-TV channel priced at Rs. 8 will be available in SD and HD.
Entertainment major Viacom 18 launched Sports 18 - the network's dedicated sports broadcasting channel - on April 15. The pay-TV channel will be available in SD and HD. The channels will be priced at Rs 8.
Sports18 will be home to premium sports properties like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, NBA, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Abu Dhabi T10, and top ATP and BWF events.
With this new sports channel, Viacom 18 could be one of the strong contenders in the TV or OTT (Voot) space for the upcoming IPL media rights auction. The e-auction for the next 5-year period (2023-27) is scheduled to start on June 12, 2022.