Viacom18 onboards eight sponsors for inaugural edition of WPL

Viacom18 Sports has roped in eight sponsors for the first season of the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL),
The official broadcaster and streamer has signed TATA Motors, TATA Capital, Hero Vida, Bank of Baroda, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries as sponsors.
It recently launched the league’s first-ever campaign Naam Hoga Tera Har Zubaan Par.
Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled its mascot 'Shakti the Tiger' for the Women’s Premier League. It introduced the mascot in a short video along with the official anthem for the tournament “Yeh Toh Bas Shuruat Hai.”
WPL 2023 is the inaugural edition of the women’s cricketing tournament. The Tata Group will be sponsoring five seasons of the WPL till 2027. Scheduled from March 4, 2023 to 26 March 2023, it will include five franchisees- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz.
Kajaria Ceramics, Mia by Tanishq, Dream11, Vega Beauty, Himalayan Face Care and Puma, have come on board as key sponsors for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Mumbai Indians has on-boarded seven brand partners. Lotus Herbals (front of the jersey) and Ashok Leyland (back of the jersey) are Principal Partners. Associate Partners Dream 11 and Sonata Software will be on the lead and non-lead arm. Usha, Max Life Insurance and Nutrizoe are the Official partners, with Usha taking up the lead spot on the cap and helmet. There will be a dedicated slot for Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA), which will be visible on the playing kit’s lead trouser. Delhi Capitals has roped in JSW Paints as the principal sponsor and other key sponsors include Sportsbuzz11, Navyasa, Yatra.com, Joy Personal Care and Galaxy Basmati Rice.
Gujarat Giants has signed sponsorship deals with Tata Capital and Adani Group ahead of the first-ever edition.
UP Warriorz have announced Patanjali Ayurved Limited as the team’s Principal Sponsor.