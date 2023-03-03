Viacom18 onboards eight sponsors for inaugural edition of WPL

Mumbai Indians has on-boarded seven brand partners. Lotus Herbals (front of the jersey) and Ashok Leyland (back of the jersey) are Principal Partners. Associate Partners Dream 11 and Sonata Software will be on the lead and non-lead arm. Usha, Max Life Insurance and Nutrizoe are the Official partners, with Usha taking up the lead spot on the cap and helmet. There will be a dedicated slot for Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA), which will be visible on the playing kit’s lead trouser. Delhi Capitals has roped in JSW Paints as the principal sponsor and other key sponsors include Sportsbuzz11, Navyasa, Yatra.com, Joy Personal Care and Galaxy Basmati Rice.