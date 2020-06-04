Viacom18 relaunches Rishtey Cineplex

In a new avatar, the movie channel will go live starting 5th June 2020. It will offer blockbuster movies from its content library including 500+ titles.
In a new avatar, the movie channel will go live starting 5th June 2020. It will offer blockbuster movies from its content library including 500+ titles.The powerhouse of holistic movie entertainment, Rishtey Cineplex, is set to return starting 5th June 2020. Staying true to its brand promise ‘Filmein Must Hai’, the channel will air a slew of choicest movies spanning across different genres and films dubbed in Hindi from regional markets. The 500 + robust movie library will be available on DD Freedish and soon after on major cable and DTH platforms.
Relaunching after 15 months, Rishtey Cineplex, in its erstwhile avatar enjoyed immense popularity and was ranked number 1 amongst the top Hindi movie channels [*BARC India Data : HSM (U+R) 2+, Wk 50’18 to Wk 9’19]. Targeted at HSM markets, Rishtey Cineplex aims to satiate the audience’s movie palette with a mix of Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bhojpuri movies dubbed in Hindi. Strengthening its content repository, it will be armed with a movie library of 1500+ hours, including 500+ unique titles and plans to host two movie festivals and a premiere every month.
With Rishtey Cineplex’s relaunch, Viacom18 will further expand its movie portfolio gaining a significant presence in the Hindi Movie space, with a unique set of movie catalogues for both COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex. Tune in to Channel 38 on DD Freedish for a ‘Filmein Must Hai’ experience starting 5th June 2020.