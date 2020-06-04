Viacom18 relaunches Rishtey Cineplex

In a new avatar, the movie channel will go live starting 5th June 2020. It will offer blockbuster movies from its content library including 500+ titles.The powerhouse of holistic movie entertainment, Rishtey Cineplex, is set to return starting 5th June 2020. Staying true to its brand promise ‘Filmein Must Hai’, the channel will air a slew of choicest movies spanning across different genres and films dubbed in Hindi from regional markets. The 500 + robust movie library will be available on DD Freedish and soon after on major cable and DTH platforms.