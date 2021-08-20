Viacom18 scores broadcast and digital rights for Italian Serie A

Gourav Rakshit, chief operating officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “One of the core propositions of our network is the promise of variety in content. Sports is a whitespace that we have been consciously experimenting with for some time now. The response to our initiatives, thus far, has been very encouraging. Italian Serie A is one of the most exciting & competitive leagues in Europe and we are excited to bring it to our viewers across digital and broadcast platforms.”