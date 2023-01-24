Viacom18 set to merge Voot and JioCinema

The network is also set to take over the broadcasting rights for ISL from Star Sports.
Viacom18 is set to merge its OTT platform Voot with JioCinema to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to a report in The Hindu BusinessLine. The new platform is also expected to be rebranded.
Viacom18 acquired the digital rights for IPL 2023-27 for ₹20,500 crore. While it streamed the FIFA World Cup 2022 on JioCinema, it proposes to stream the IPL on the newly merged platform. Viewers will be able to watch the matches without subscription.
During Reliance’s Q3FY23 financial results, it announced that the FIFA World Cup stream on JioCinema garnered a total viewership of 114 million across 64 matches.
Viacom18 is gradually becoming a destination for sports entertainment. An Inside Sport report states that Viacom18 will also take over the media and broadcasting rights for Indian Super League (ISL) after the 2024-25 season from Star Sports. Reliance subsidiary Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) owns 65% stake in ISL.
The broadcasting rights were with Star Network since the debut of the tournament in 2014. Its five-year-contract will end in 2023.
Viacom18 has also secured Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle for a total of Rs 951 crore. Earlier, Viacom18 also secured the rights for Olympic 2024, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.