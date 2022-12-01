Viacom18 Sports announces partnership with Snap for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

For the first time ever, users in India will have access to multiple AR lenses to join the football carnival that started on November 20th. From a voice-triggered fan lens that lets Snapchatters support any of the 32 teams by simply saying the name of the country into the lens to fun gamified quiz lenses that allow even non-football fans to engage with the tournament by testing their knowledge of fun football related lifestyle trivia – there is something for every Snapchatter!