Viacom18 Sports announces partnership with Snap for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Snapchat will bring users in India riveting content and develop exciting lenses.
Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, announced its partnership with Snap Inc. for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ offering users a unique voice-activated AR (augmented reality) lens and riveting content around the World’s Greatest sporting event on Snapchat’s Discover platform. Snapchat’s fourth tab, Discover, is a destination for Indian Snapchatters to explore news, entertainment, and expert editorial content. It will host premium sports content and game highlights from the tournament which will also be available on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.
For the first time ever, users in India will have access to multiple AR lenses to join the football carnival that started on November 20th. From a voice-triggered fan lens that lets Snapchatters support any of the 32 teams by simply saying the name of the country into the lens to fun gamified quiz lenses that allow even non-football fans to engage with the tournament by testing their knowledge of fun football related lifestyle trivia – there is something for every Snapchatter!
Snap Stars (certified creators) will provide their own unique perspective on the games throughout the tournament and inspire Snapchatters to immerse themselves in the World Cup action by sharing their Snaps with the world.
“As we continue our world-class presentation of the biggest sporting spectacle on earth, we wanted to ensure that we not only keep core fans engaged but also give casual fans a compelling reason to keep following the FIFA World Cup action,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma. “The partnership with Snap brings in innovations that will elevate the fan experience and enhance the engagement levels for the World Cup like never before.”
Kanishk Khanna, director media partnerships, APAC-Snap Inc said, “We are thrilled to partner with Viacom18 Sports for the world’s greatest show, and to bring the full value of Snap to this marquee partnership. Snapchatters will have access to amazing content and engaging AR experiences that will keep them informed and entertained throughout the sporting season.”
JioCinema, which is now available to Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers, is live-streaming all the matches in 4K and offers curated content around the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in five languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Bengali.