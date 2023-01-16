Viacom18 wins media rights for women's IPL

The network has committed Rs 951 crores.
Viacom18 has won the media rights for the women’s IPL for 2023-27. The network has committed Rs 951 crores, which amounts to Rs 7.09 crores per match for the next 5 years. There will be 22 matches in the first three editions and 34 in the next two.
The Reliance-backed network launched a dedicated sports channels Sports18 last year. It also streamed the FIFA World Cup on JioCinema. Viacom18 already holds the digital rights for the men’s IPL.
The media rights auction received bids from 10 media companies, according to reports. Interested parties included Disney Star, Sony Network, Viacom18 along with Amazon Prime, Fancode, Times Internet, and Google.
The tender sought for a broadcaster with the best bid, and not necessarily the highest financial bid.
This is a developing story.