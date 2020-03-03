Viacom18's Voot enters subscription space

Broadcast conglomerate Viacom18 has announced the expansion of its digital portfolio by launching Voot Select – the company’s newest foray into the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. Available across platforms, Voot Select intends to house edgy and disruptive stories. It will bring the best of content from Viacom18’s extensive portfolio of channels on the digital platform 24 hours before the episode’s debut on TV.