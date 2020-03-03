Viacom18's Voot enters subscription space

Broadcast conglomerate Viacom18 has announced the expansion of its digital portfolio by launching Voot Select – the company’s newest foray into the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services. Available across platforms, Voot Select intends to house edgy and disruptive stories. It will bring the best of content from Viacom18’s extensive portfolio of channels on the digital platform 24 hours before the episode’s debut on TV.
Voot Select will roll out 30-plus path-breaking Originals, 1,500-plus movies and stream over 35 live TV channels. The new Voot premium service will be available for Android, iOS and web users for a monthly and annual subscription fees of Rs 99 and Rs 999, respectively. A limited period introductory offer of Rs 499 for annual subscription was also announced.
Voot Select will house exclusive global content from some of the world’s biggest studios, through partnerships with CBS, CBS All Access, Showtime, Fremantle, Endemol Shine, Chelsea TV, Arsenal TV, Real Madrid TV, BBC, Sony Pictures, among others.
Speaking about Voot’s business strategy, Gourav Rakshit, COO, Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said: “We have built Voot Select as a premium platform providing an enhanced viewing experience for our users. Voot Select is made for stories that are differentiated and compelling and with them, we are determined to be the most sought-after content destination for every Indian.”
Ferzad Palia, head - Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Voot Select has been carefully crafted and designed for today’s ‘on-demand’ generation. Ad-free, multi-screen access and a solid recommendation engine will further add to a great entertainment experience for our subscribers.”