Viacom18's Youth, Music and English Entertainment cluster announces multiplatform content strategy

Speaking on the clusters’ robust plans for the upcoming year, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “The last 2 years have been unprecedented for young South Asians. They’ve emerged stronger after grappling with a once-in-a-generation black swan event. This is the right time for the Youth, Music and English entertainment (YME) cluster to pivot. In the coming fiscal we will scale up and revamp each and every legacy property from Roadies to Hustle to Splitsvilla and launch newer formats. We will double down on our growing digital presence and launch a multiplatform short video offering ‘Fully Faltoo’ along with ‘KaanPhod’ - a platform to discover and mount emerging musical talent and original songs. The success of our maiden NFT offering will be followed up with more Web 3.0-focused initiatives. We’ve also worked a new slate of international English content for Colors Infinity and Comedy Central. The team is geared up for an action-packed year like never before.”