Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment Cluster launches its own NFT marketplace Fully Faltoo

This initiative will also mark the extension of the FullyFaltoo franchise that went on from being a show on MTV and a brand solutions studio, to now an NFT marketplace, that will launch its diverse range of digital collectibles. Giving fans the opportunity to claim ownership over edgy and unique digital art pieces, the exclusive collectibles will also have creations inspired from iconic pop culture properties like Roadies and Bakra, and will be up for auction across the globe. With industry standard security layers enabled, users will be able to buy the NFTs at a set auction price. Users will have to register on the platform to be able to make a purchase through the use of a custodian wallet. The security layers setup by GuardianLink.io are to ensure security of minting, transferring and storing NFTs.