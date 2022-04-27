Vibhu Agarwal launches a new Hindi GEC - ATRANGII

Speaking on the launch of the channel, Vibhu Agarwal – Founder & CEO Atrangii shared, “We are extremely delighted to foray into the broadcasting space and build on our vision to offer quality content for everybody across age groups. We wanted the channel name to define our varied multi-genre content offering, yet was catchy and stood out of the clutter. Hence ATRANGII, a phrase extremely common in the Hindi heartland and means unusual and entertaining, the terms we feel also defines our content offering. Atrangii will showcase the various flavours of life and range from slice of life dramas, thrillers, mysteries to comedies. We want the channel to have its own identity and hence we move away from the never-ending soap operas to finite series. With this new GEC, we expect to not just enter the households across the length and breadth of the country but also emerge as the go to destination for entertainment across both satellite and digital space”