Vibhu Agarwal launches Atrangii OTT App With 5 New Shows

Shweta Tiwari, Rashmi Desai, Shilpa Shinde & Barkha Bisht headline the upcoming series.
Atrangii App, a freemium OTT platform helmed by Vibhu Agarwal has been launched today amidst much fanfare. The app which was rolled out earlier in the month of July and has a catalogue of original content and catch-up viewing of its GEC channel Atrangii TV. Within a short span of time the OTT app has got audiences hooked and boasts of 70 percent monthly active users (MAU). To further ramp up its content offering, the platform has announced five new shows namely - Libaas, Surangaa, Kadiyaa, Womeniya and Naam Gum Jayega. Comprising a stellar star cast, distinctive concepts spanning genres and slick production value, each series will be launched as binge-watch on the platform. The grand launch took place in Mumbai and was attended by the leading cast of the series and renowned names from the entertainment industry namely Isha Koppikar, Freddy Daruwala, Shilpa Shinde, Barkha Bisht, Romit Raj Parsher, Krip Suri, Ali Merchant, Sara Khan, Gaurav Chopra Amar Upadhayay amongst others.
Kadiyaan, a slow-burning police drama to unravel the murder of a high-profile socialite, Namrata Khanna. The police have to race against time to solve the mystery before the body is cremated. In the ring of suspicion are a list of people who benefit from the socialite’s death. Kadiyaan is a story that will excavate the past demons of the deceased while grappling with the female inspector’s dysfunctional connection with her mother and her struggles in a male dominated world. Actors Shilpa Shinde, Rahul Roy, Dolly Chawla and Navina Bole will be starring in the series. Libaas is a thrilling murder mystery, starring Ali Merchant, Prajakta Dusana, Nyra Banerjee and Krrip Suri in lead roles. It is a story of a married woman Maya who is being treated for nymphomania. Along the way a young police officer Kabir pretends to fall in love with her, only to get involved with her intimately. Things take a dramatic turn when Maya is found murdered under mysterious circumstances leaving all the men she was involved with under suspicion. On the other hand, Suranga is about a bank heist in Rohtak which is planned by one of the bank employees himself. Suranga will be headlined by actor Isha Koppikar, Freddy Daruwala and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
The fourth in the list is a gripping drama titled Naam Gum Jaayega, a fight for justice and identity by a woman for her husband who is accused of being a terrorist. The series filled with unexpected twists and turns is the conflict between the wife's innocent faith and the investigating inspector's obsessive conviction. Who will emerge victorious is what the series will unfold. Starring Barkha Bisht, Romit Raaj Prasher and Rahul Singh , Naam Gum Jayega is a story never told before. Womeniya is a collection of six stories of how a woman's sexuality is used and misused. Starring Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Ashmit Patel, Hrishta Bhatt, Abhinav Kohli, Rituperna Sengupta, Asif Sheikh and Sofia Hayat each story will explore how society has different standards for men and women especially about their sexuality.
Speaking on the launch, Vibhu Agarwal, founder & CEO Atrangii shared, ‘" Atrangii App is a freemium platform where 75 percent of the content is behind unpaid wall (AVOD) and the remaining is behind the paid wall (SVOD). In the past few months, we have chosen compelling content for the platform and we are pleased to add a line-up of multi-genre and multi starrer shows to further bolster our content offering. The aim has always been to provide quality entertainment to all hindi understanding and speaking audiences across the length and breadth of the country.”
Atrangii OTT app will have an exhaustive catalogue of content comprising original series, short format binge watch content, films and catch up viewing content from its general entertainment channel Atrangii TV.