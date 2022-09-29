Vibhu Agarwal launches Atrangii OTT App With 5 New Shows

Kadiyaan, a slow-burning police drama to unravel the murder of a high-profile socialite, Namrata Khanna. The police have to race against time to solve the mystery before the body is cremated. In the ring of suspicion are a list of people who benefit from the socialite’s death. Kadiyaan is a story that will excavate the past demons of the deceased while grappling with the female inspector’s dysfunctional connection with her mother and her struggles in a male dominated world. Actors Shilpa Shinde, Rahul Roy, Dolly Chawla and Navina Bole will be starring in the series. Libaas is a thrilling murder mystery, starring Ali Merchant, Prajakta Dusana, Nyra Banerjee and Krrip Suri in lead roles. It is a story of a married woman Maya who is being treated for nymphomania. Along the way a young police officer Kabir pretends to fall in love with her, only to get involved with her intimately. Things take a dramatic turn when Maya is found murdered under mysterious circumstances leaving all the men she was involved with under suspicion. On the other hand, Suranga is about a bank heist in Rohtak which is planned by one of the bank employees himself. Suranga will be headlined by actor Isha Koppikar, Freddy Daruwala and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.