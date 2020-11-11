Videos up to two minutes in duration are preferred: ShareChat report

Turns out, 78 per cent of Bharat engages in social media activity like watch/upload/create content during their leisure time. 73 per cent of internet users sign into social networking platforms every day and they are most active between 7 pm and 11 pm. The study discovered that these users spend over 5 hours a week, signing in at least 3 times every day. Videos remain their most preferred format, and users spend up to 2 minutes on every video. 49% of users post content daily, images being the highest uploaded format closely followed by videos.