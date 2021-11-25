Vigor Media Worldwide forays into Film Production in India

Vigor Media Worldwide’s Mumbai office is being equipped with a casting studio for selecting actors for its movies and ad films.
In a significant move, Vigor Media Worldwide, a global public relations and image management major, has announced its ambitious foray into Film Production as well as Advertisement Production in India. The company has made a strategic tie-up with Mumbai-based leading film production company, India Showbiz Network Limited for production of various short Films, ad films and concept-based videos.
Vigor Media Worldwide has already rolled out its new office at Nariman Point in Mumbai for managing its film production business. It has also set-up a team to work solely on this new vertical of the company. The Mumbai office of the company is being equipped with a casting studio for selecting actors for its movies and ad films. Here a series of auditions will take place before a casting panel for the company’s upcoming productions. Creating a sizeable difference in the industry and taking a big leap forward, Vigor Media Worldwide has spread its footprints impressively across digital, media buying, strategy management and corporate advisory segments, among others.
Meanwhile, Vigor Media Worldwide is in talks with several directors for these endeavours. The company is also planning to make a commercial movie based on media lifestyle. The storyline of the new movie, to be launched by Vigor Media Worldwide, will revolve around the contribution of media in the country, besides how the traditional media has gradually changed over time.
Vigor Media Worldwide will make this short commercial film over this burning topic jointly with India Showbiz Network Limited which is a successful entertainment company being run by the famous ‘Phir Se Vahi’ album fame singer Rishabh Tandon (Faqeer). Phir Se Vahi featuring renowned singer Rishabh Tandon (Faqeer) was released under the banner of T-Series. Tondon is working for a wide range of movies and producing music for them. He has expanded the roots of India Showbiz Network Limited into film production by way of its tie-up with Vigor Media Worldwide.
Nikhil Singhal, founder, Vigor Media Worldwide said, “We are delighted to further take a definite step into film production as we feel movies being the strongest medium of communication are being consumed not only in India but worldwide. No other medium has the capacity to not only reach out to the masses but to educate them at the same time. We have lined up a wide range of projects into film production and in this new venture we are thrilled with our association with India Showbiz Network.”
Ratik Baijaj, co-founder, Vigor Media Worldwide said, “We are delighted to announce our new film production venture and we believe that films can be the biggest way of giving back to the society. With this new initiative, our vision is to move towards faster and more inclusive growth of the society by making every film with some social theme and message. We believe that it’s really important for the industry to make films to create awareness in the society.”
Rishabh Tandon (Faqeer), director, India Showbiz Network Limited added, “I’m truly glad for this strategic tie-up with Vigor Media Worldwide and this association will go a long way in changing the dynamics of movie production. We are already working jointly on a wide range of projects of movies and we look forward to an overtly successful association going forward. ”
Creating a sizeable difference in the industry and taking a big leap forward, Vigor Media Worldwide has successfully grown its footprints impressively across digital, media buying, strategy management and corporate advisory and now film production, among others. It has already joined forces with Singapore-based strategy management and corporate advisory firm MP Morgan Capital to strengthen and increase its offerings to its Indian and overseas clients. Vigor Media Worldwide’s tie-up with India Showbiz Network Limited for the film production venture has taken shape on the advice of MP Morgan Capital.