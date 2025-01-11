AAAI honours Madison Media's Vikram Sakhuja with lifetime achievement award

On Friday (January 10), the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) conferred the lifetime achievement award to Vikram Sakhuja, group CEO, Madison Media and OOH.

With nearly four decades in the media and marketing business, Sakhuja has worked with the biggest of names such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), The Coca-Cola Company, Star TV, Mindshare, Maxus, and GroupM.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Calcutta, his career highlights, as per his LinkedIn account, include “setting up India’s first Media AOR, starting India’s first afternoon soap opera, most new brand launches during P&G’s and Coca-Cola’s start-up phase in India, pioneering a series of researches in India including BASES, Conversion Model, a Purchase Retail Audit and Consumption Panel; and being part of the leadership team that shaped GroupM into becoming India’s largest, most integrated and most awarded one-stop shop for marketing investment.”

Sakhuja also sits on several industry bodies like the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Audit Bureau Of Circulations (ABC), Readership Studies Council Of India (RSCI), Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) Marketing committee.