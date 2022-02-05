Vikram Sakhuja appointed chairman of BARC’s technical committee

He replaces Shashi Sinha, who has now become a part of the 10-member BARC India board.
Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, has been appointed the chairman of the technical committee at the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. He has replaced Shashi Sinha, the chief executive of IPG Mediabrands India, who served the role since the inception of the committee in 2012.
Sinha has now become a part of the 10-member BARC India board which has representatives from media companies and media agencies.
Sakhuja confirmed the news to afaqs! and his new role has been updated on the BARC website as well.
With over three decades of experience, Sakhuja has worked with advertisers, broadcasters and agencies. He has been a member of several industry bodies including ASCI, ABC, RSCI, BARC, JICs, and FICCI’s Marketing committee.
The other members of the technical committee include Gauravjeet Singh, former general manager media- South Asia, Unilever and Rohit Gupta, Advisor to the Sony Pictures Networks India Board.