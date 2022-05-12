vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

Expressing excitement on the partnership, Yogendra Sriramula, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “This collaboration with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is a defining moment for vivo. Football, termed as the ‘Beautiful Game’ has the power to bring joy to billions around the world and bring them together regardless of their age, race, gender, culture, or nationality. Indeed, it has a truly global reach, and has the ability to influence and inspire billions across the globe, making the iconic FIFA World Cup™ an ideal stage for vivo, as we expand our presence across more than 60 countries and regions across the globe. This partnership reflects our inherent value of promoting sports that help inspire joy among millions and provide a unique experience for consumers worldwide.”