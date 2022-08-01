Voot brings the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada with Kichcha Sudeep

Speaking on the interactive format, Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, “Bigg Boss has always been a marquee show that the nation has loved year on year, no matter the region or season! Bigg Boss is testament to Endemol Shine India’s longstanding successful partnership across the last decade with Viacom18, that has constantly evolved to present the show across varied formats, screens and languages. Now this audience favourite is back in a new avatar in a new interactive version with the maiden digital exclusive edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. We hope that this latest offering also turns out to be a blockbuster entertainer that further leverages our collective reach in the Kannada market.”