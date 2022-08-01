Voot brings the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada with Kichcha Sudeep

The show will be aired from 6th August, 7 PM onwards.
Viacom18’s leading video-on-demand streaming platform Voot is all set to air the first season of the digital exclusive edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, starting 6th August, exclusively on Voot. Following the overwhelming success of its reality show Bigg Boss OTT Hindi last year, which proved to be a gamechanger in the digital entertainment space, Voot will once again unleash over-the-top entertainment and drama for all its Kannada viewers, starting 6th August 2022. Presented by Vimal and special partner Paytm, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will have 6 weeks of unprecedented access and engagement. The viewers will get a chance to watch exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive 24*7 LIVE feed from the house.
The first-ever OTT edition was announced today with a grand press conference in Bengaluru. The power-packed event witnessed the Badshah of the Kannada film industry, Kichcha Sudeep arriving in style! It was a visual treat to watch him announce the show, amidst the fanfare. The event was also graced by Param, Head Kannada cluster, Viacom18, Ferzad Palia, head- SVOD and International Business at Viacom18, and Rishi Negi, CEO Endemol Shine India.
Speaking at the launch of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, Ferzad Palia, Head- SVOD and International Business at Viacom18, said, “With a strategy to create an everyday consumption proposition, we at Voot have successfully built a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem. Our continuous efforts to identify white spaces in the category and pursue regional growth opportunities has helped us to successfully amp up our offerings cutting across genres and formats.
He further added, “Voot’s success with Bigg Boss OTT Hindi proved to be a game-changer in the digital entertainment space and now, with the first edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, we are eager to explore new avenues to create an engaging and interactive experience for our Kannada viewers in a language of their choice. The launch of this iconic format in its Kannada edition on Voot marks our focus on strengthening the digital-first’ strategy and further dials up our existing plans for the market and will continue to drive innovation with our unique formats and storytelling.”
Kichcha Sudeep said, “In this Bigg Boss OTT season, viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. Given that they get to see the contestants 24/7 and control the proceedings, it would change the way contestants play the game. I am excited, as this is happening for the first time.”
“We have got a good mix of contestants. Housemates are relatively young and digital friendly. Tasks are designed keeping this in mind. 24/7 live streaming makes this house a lot more interactive. I am sure that this is going to be an exciting journey from 6 August”, said Param, Business Head, Kannada Cluster, Viacom18.
Speaking on the interactive format, Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, “Bigg Boss has always been a marquee show that the nation has loved year on year, no matter the region or season! Bigg Boss is testament to Endemol Shine India’s longstanding successful partnership across the last decade with Viacom18, that has constantly evolved to present the show across varied formats, screens and languages. Now this audience favourite is back in a new avatar in a new interactive version with the maiden digital exclusive edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. We hope that this latest offering also turns out to be a blockbuster entertainer that further leverages our collective reach in the Kannada market.”
Get ready to catch the first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada on 6th August, from 7 PM onwards- LIVE 24x7 only on VOOT.