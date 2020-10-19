Voot delights customers with Shemaroo’s extensive offerings in Marathi & Hindi

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcast, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “Shemaroo’s broadcast business has been entertaining the masses of India since the start of the year and given the circumstances it was all the more necessary to have access to some friendly entertaining distractions. Our partnership with Voot will help us not only strengthen the bond with our audiences even further but also help reach out to a wider set of audience and geography. I am extremely happy and confident that both our channels will be appreciated and loved by Voot users since they have been the first choice for viewers since the launch.”