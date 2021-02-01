VOOT Kids partners with Green Gold Animation for 21-movie Bheem deal

VOOT Kids' association with Green Gold Animation will add depth to the app’s diverse content.
Viacom18’s kids oriented OTT platform VOOT Kids, has announced an association with Green Gold Animation for digital exclusive 21-movies of Bheem. High traction from metros as well as small cities has made Chhota Bheem one of the few toons that has an international appeal with Indian sentiments.
Debuting exclusively on VOOT Kids, the VOOT Kids Moviethon – Bheem special has 21 digital exclusive movies. The association with Green Gold Animation will add depth to the app’s diverse content. The movie ‘Bheem in the city’ will showcase Bheem in a new look, in a new city with a new adventure along with 20 other monster hits from the toon space.
Speaking about VOOT Kids and the exclusive deal with Green Gold Animation, Ashutosh Parekh, head of content, VOOT Kids, said, “At VOOT Kids, our endeavor has always been to create a content driven platform that bring forth best of fun and learn components, which is salient to every child’s screen time journey. With over 200 characters across our diverse and expansive content library, we aim at creating a wholesome experience for our young viewers to enjoy their favourites at their will.”
“From our launch, Bheem continues to trend in top characters, making it a strong, stable and lovable character that works well with our young users and their parents. Bheem as toon, international appeal with Indian sentiment at the heart of every story, making it one of the most watched and searched for toon on the app. This is definitely one of the biggest content driven initiatives in the kids digital space. We will continue to invest in creative storytelling that our users will cherish,” he adds.
Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO, Green Gold Animation, said, “As the creator of Bheem, as a character has evolved over the last decade than any other IP, with a worldwide fan following. Our endeavor has always been to widen the franchise’s appeal and fan base, thus leading us to collaborate with VOOT Kids. Voot Kid’s content team’s global benchmarks for engagement and curation convinced us that the platform would be the perfect digital home for our characters and fans to build a deeper bond. The scale and the nature of this content partnership got us excited...”
With a mission to make screen time meaningful for kids, VOOT Kids, has struck a balance between fun learning and entertainment. VOOT Kids will bring almost all possible avatars of Bheem together. From the 3D version of Super Bheem, the classic 2D avatar of Chhota Bheem, the fun filled short format stories as Chatpat Bheem, the action oriented slant that comes with the Chhota Bheem Kungfu Dhamaka storylines, the platform will further enrich their content slate to deliver a holistic experience to its viewers.