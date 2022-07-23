Voot ramps up Kannada content slate, adds ‘Bigg Boss OTT Kannada’ to its content line-up

Speaking on the maiden edition of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada, Param, Business Head, Kannada Cluster, Viacom18, said, “Year-on-year, Bigg Boss has been delivering outstanding and ground-breaking editions across languages, both on television as well as digital. The Kannada market has always stayed ahead of the curve and the launch of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada will further create an immersive and engaging experience for all our Kannada viewers. We are hopeful that the upcoming digital edition will take the show’s fandom a notch higher and engage and interact with viewers like never before.”