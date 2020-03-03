Voot Select – the new home for great stories, now LIVE on Voot!

Speaking about the network’s platform agnostic, content first strategy, Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO & MD, Viacom18, said, “In a short span, VOOT has already emerged as one of India’s largest OTT platforms with 100 Mn MAUs and 100 Bn watch minutes. It is India’s most engaged platform with an average TSV of 50 mins. With projections of aggressive growth in Fibre to Home, Viacom18 is ready to go Digital First. VOOT Select is our premium SVoD offering developed to cater to this growing connected TV audience.” He further added, “We’ve put together a very compelling proposition and even pushed the envelope with publishing content 24 hours before TV, clutter-breaking originals and international content. The launch of VOOT Select marks a key milestone in our journey to become a future-ready, pipe-agnostic storyteller.”