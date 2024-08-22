Walt Disney appoints board member James Gorman to head CEO search panel

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The board has postponed CEO Bob Iger's retirement date five times.
On Wednesday, Walt Disney appointed board member and Morgan Stanley executive chairman James Gorman to lead its succession planning committee as it searches for the next chief executive officer, as reported by Economic Times.
The board has postponed CEO Bob Iger's retirement date five times. Iger initially retired but returned in late 2022 to take over from his chosen successor, Bob Chapek. Following a lengthy proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, Disney is now shifting its focus to identifying Iger's successor.
"Succession planning is a top priority of the Board," Chairman Mark Parker said.
Gorman served as CEO of Morgan Stanley from 2010 to 2023 and is set to step down from his position as executive chairman in December.