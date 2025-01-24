Warner Bros. brings back Professional Fighters League on Eurosport India

Eurosport India, the sports channel of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), announced the return of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) through an exclusive multi-year broadcasting partnership. PFL will host 28 MMA events in India, including the "PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series" on January 25, 2025.

The partnership will give Eurosport India viewers access to PFL's MMA programming, including the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series, the 2025 PFL World Tournament, and regional leagues like PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and PFL Africa. The content will also feature matchups, pay-per-view events, and series highlighting PFL’s SmartCage technology and fighter roster.

The agreement expands WBD’s sports offerings in the region. PFL content, featuring a single-elimination tournament format, will now be available to Indian MMA fans. The 2025 PFL World Tournament includes eight weight classes, 64 fighters, and a prize pool of over $20 million, running from April to August.

PFL will launch MMA in Dubai with its inaugural event at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 25, 2025. The event includes the Bellator Lightweight Title Fight between undefeated Russian Usman Nurmagomedov and Irish fighter Paul Hughes.



With this partnership between PFL and WBD, Indian audiences will not only gain access to PFL’s premier events but also exclusive behind-the-scenes content, monthly wrap-ups, originals, panels, and analysis featuring one of the most dynamic rosters in combat sports.