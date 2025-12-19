Netflix welcomes Warner Bros. Discovery board recommendation

Netflix, Inc. has welcomed the recommendation from the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Board of Directors for stockholders to reject the unsolicited offer from Paramount Skydance Corporation (PSKY), launched on December 8, 2025. After careful review with independent financial and legal advisors, the WBD Board urged stockholders to approve the merger agreement with Netflix, which they believe offers a more certain and superior alternative for WBD stockholders.

On December 5, Netflix and WBD announced a fully negotiated and financed definitive agreement under which Netflix will acquire Warner Bros., including its film and television studios, HBO Max, and HBO. The cash and stock transaction is valued at $27.75 per WBD share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion (equity value of $72.0 billion). In addition, the transaction will provide WBD stockholders with incremental value from the previously announced separation of WBD’s Global Linear Networks business, Discovery Global, which is planned for Q3 2026.

“The Warner Bros. Discovery Board reinforced that Netflix’s merger agreement is superior and that our acquisition is in the best interest of stockholders,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO. “This was a competitive process that delivered the best outcome for consumers, creators, stockholders, and the broader entertainment industry. Netflix and Warner Bros. complement each other, and we’re excited to combine our strengths with their theatrical film division, world-class television studio, and the iconic HBO brand, which will continue to focus on prestige television. We’re also fully committed to releasing Warner Bros. films in theaters, with a traditional window, so audiences everywhere can enjoy them on the big screen.”

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters continued: "By acquiring Warner Bros., we’ll be able to offer audiences and creators around the world even more choice, value, and opportunity. This transaction is fundamentally pro-consumer, pro-innovation, pro-creator, and pro-growth. Together we will deliver an even broader selection of great series and films that audiences can watch at home and in theaters, while driving long-term value for our stockholders. We’re excited to begin this new chapter and continue to entertain and delight fans around the world."