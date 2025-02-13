Warner Bros. Discovery launches five new FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the launch of five new Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels from Warner Bros. TV on Samsung TV Plus. The new WBTV branded FAST channels will provide content for digital audiences.

These channels provide programming for viewers on Samsung Smart TVs and mobile devices. House of Crime features crime dramas and investigative series in Hindi, while Foodie Hub offers food shows, recipes, and culinary content. Wild Flix showcases zoo life and animal rescue stories, also in Hindi. Wheel World caters to automobile enthusiasts with car and bike shows in English, and XXtreme Jobs explores dangerous professions and workplaces in Hindi.

Commenting on the launch, Ruchir Jain, head of distribution and eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are passionate about curating diverse and high-quality entertainment for our audiences. With connected TVs on the rise, we’re excited to expand our presence on Samsung TV Plus through these new channels. Our partnership with Samsung will enable us to bring our viewers the very best of WBTV --- compelling storytelling, fresh perspectives, and truly global Flavors. Each channel has been carefully curated to fuel the passions of our audience, whether they're craving edge-of-your-seat crime drama or mouthwatering culinary adventures. This launch is part of our commitment to delivering premium entertainment experiences that connect with fans in the languages and formats they love, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Mehta, head partnerships and business development at Samsung TV Plus India, said “We're thrilled to welcome Warner Bros. Television to Samsung TV Plus. As a leader in FAST, we are committed to bringing top-tier content to our audiences. This partnership expands entertainment choices while delivering even more value and access to our viewers—and opportunities for advertisers.”