Warner Bros. Discovery splits TV networks from streaming, studio units

Warner Bros. Discovery will form two divisions: 'Global Linear Networks' for CNN, TBS, and Food Network, and 'Streaming & Studios' for Max and Warner Bros. studios.

afaqs! news bureau
WarnerBros.Discovery

On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to separate its struggling cable TV businesses, including CNN, from its streaming and studio operations, such as Max. This move sets the stage for a potential sale or spinoff of its TV division as cable subscriptions continue to decline, as reported by several media reports.

Following the announcement, Warner shares surged over 15%, closing at $12.49, with the company expecting to finalise the split by mid-2025.

The restructuring will lead to the formation of a new "Global Linear Networks" division, which will include channels like CNN, TBS, and Food Network.

The "Streaming & Studios" division will consist of the Max streaming platform and Warner Bros. studios, focusing on growth and tapping into the rising demand for digital content.

The restructuring marks a turning point for the media industry, with investments in streaming platforms like Warner Bros. Discovery's Max starting to yield returns.

