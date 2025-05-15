Warner Bros. Discovery to rebrand Max as HBO Max

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced that its streaming platform, Max, will be rebranded as HBO Max this summer. The decision was revealed at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York.

According to WBD, the move to reintroduce the HBO brand in HBO Max is aimed at reinforcing the service’s identity as a hub for quality, premium content. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, emphasised that the brand's strength lies in its commitment to high-quality programming.

Talking about the rebranding, David Zaslav, said: “The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

JB Perrette, president and CEO of Streaming, and Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, provided further details on the upcoming change.

Perrette: “We will continue to focus on what makes us unique – not everything for everyone in a household, but something distinct and great for adults and families. It’s really not subjective, not even controversial – our programming just hits different.”

Bloys: “With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”