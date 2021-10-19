Warner Music India launches Maati (माटी) a new label focused on Indian folk music

The label’s first single, ‘Runuk Jhunuk', is a Rajasthani folk fusion song from emerging artist Kanika that will be released on October 22nd. Kanika’s music has its roots in Momasar, a tiny village in Rajasthan, and it has an incredible melody supplemented with raw instrumentation of sarangi, a traditional short necked bowed string instrument, and earthen pots.

It will be followed by a Pahadi track, ‘Phul Khilala’, performed by Garhwali singer Priyanka Maher.