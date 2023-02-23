Warner Music India partners with JioTV; launches three music channels

The partnership endeavours to amplify Warner Music India’s reach in the country, leveraging JioTV’s extensive user base.
Warner Music India, the country’s leading music label, announced the launch of its three music channels on JioTV. The Hindi, Punjabi, and Bhojpuri music channels - Desi Music Station, Punjabi Melodies, and Bhojpuri Junction, are now live on JioTV. Known as the super-app of entertainment, JioTV is India’s largest streaming platform with 900+ channels in 16+ languages spanning 12 genres.
The association allows JioTV subscribers access to Warner Music India’s exhaustive library of 70+ hours of music by some of the most renowned musicians like Armaan Mallik, Aastha Gill, Badshah, and Diljit Dosanjh across genres. From the latest hits and evergreen songs to bhakti and devotional songs, these music channels will have a song for every mood and occasion. The music channels are now available on the app which allows Jio sim users to stream their favourite music in a language of their preference, on the go.
Warner Music India since its launch has been fortifying its presence across Hindi and non-Hindi music. Last year the music label made inroads in the Gujarati and Marathi music industry through the films ‘Lakiro’ and ‘Ved’. Prior to this, they had also launched their regional folk music label ‘Maati’. The music label also inked strategic partnerships with Sky Digital and Global Music Junction for Punjabi and Bhojpuri music respectively. Its alliance now with JioTV will further amplify its reach in the country with the streaming platforms’ extensive user base in tier II and tier III cities.