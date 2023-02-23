Warner Music India partners with JioTV; launches three music channels

The association allows JioTV subscribers access to Warner Music India’s exhaustive library of 70+ hours of music by some of the most renowned musicians like Armaan Mallik, Aastha Gill, Badshah, and Diljit Dosanjh across genres. From the latest hits and evergreen songs to bhakti and devotional songs, these music channels will have a song for every mood and occasion. The music channels are now available on the app which allows Jio sim users to stream their favourite music in a language of their preference, on the go.