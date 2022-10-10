Wavemaker India presents earned equity report for premium events – IPL 2022 edition

Key highlights of the report:

When we talk about Sporting events across the globe, the English Premier League emerges as the buzziest sporting event in the World. Just behind EPL, we have IPL which has become the second most buzziest sporting event in the World and the buzziest sporting event in India. The popularity has been growing year on year and this year with growth over 300% over last year, the season garnered 334 million buzz making it ahead of other Global sporting events like NBA, NFL and Major league baseball.

This season of IPL was unique in multiple ways and the reason why the audience engagement was at its peak. After being trailing at the number 2 spot for the past 3 consecutive seasons, RCB broke the jinx and emerged as the most popular team this season. The winner of this season ‘Gujarat Titans’ was the 6th most popular team this season. One more interesting fact is that RCB has only 7% of fans from Karnataka cheering for the team. This clearly shows that in this event, the loyalty is not with the City/State team but with the franchise.

IPL is growing as an opportunity for content creators and advertisers to engage with the audience. On digital Medium, IPL garnered more than 6.5 billion video views this season which is an almost 50% increase over the last year.

This popularity growth is also in line with the Media evaluation. The popularity of this sporting extravaganza along with potential growth rates of digital are the reasons why digital rights were sold more than TV for 2023-27

Virat Kohli continues to be the most popular player in IPL 2022 for 3rd time in a row. The top 3 player spot has been the same for the last 3 years with Virat, Dhoni and Rohit on the leader board.