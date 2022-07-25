Wavemaker wins Truecaller’s media account

The account will be handled from its Mumbai office.
Group M’s media agency Wavemaker has won 360-degree media services account for Truecaller. The account will be handled from its Mumbai office.
The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. This is the first time that the Swedish caller identification service called for a competitive pitch.
Last year, Wirality Media, a Bangalore-based digital agency, had won the integrated digital mandate for Truecaller.
In 2018, DCMN India had bagged the media mandate for Truecaller. The mandate included managing the company’s TV media duties across different markets and campaign tracking using DCMN’s proprietary TV attribution technology, DC Analytics.