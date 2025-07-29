WBD announces company names and top executives ahead of 2026 separation

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the names and executive line-ups for the two companies that will emerge from its planned separation in mid-2026. The split will result in two distinct entities: Warner Bros. and Discovery Global.

The company handling streaming and studios operations - including Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios - will be called Warner Bros. The name reflects the legacy and history of the studio, which includes an extensive film and television catalogue.

The second company, focusing on global television networks, sports, and news - including CNN, TNT Sports (U.S.), Discovery, and the Discovery+ streaming platform - will be named Discovery Global. The name aims to build on the brand recognition associated with the Discovery portfolio. Discovery Global’s content currently reaches over one billion viewers in 68 languages across 200+ countries and territories.

Warner Bros. will be led by David Zaslav, currently president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will continue in that role. Other members of the Warner Bros. leadership team include:

Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca – Co-Chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Casey Bloys – Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max

Channing Dungey – Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. TV Group

James Gunn and Peter Safran – Co-Chairmen and CEOs, DC Studios

JB Perrette – CEO & President of Streaming and Games

Bruce Campbell – Chief Operating Officer

Priya Aiyar – Chief Legal Officer

Robert Gibbs – Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer

Lori Locke – Chief Accounting Officer

Avi Saxena – Chief Technology Officer

Zaslav noted that the newly formed Warner Bros. would build on its heritage while continuing to invest in streaming and studio growth.

Discovery Global will be led by Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, who will become President and CEO. Key leadership appointments include:

Gerhard Zeiler – President, US, UK & Germany, Discovery+ and Chief Content Officer

Luis Silberwasser – Chairman and CEO, TNT Sports

Mark Thompson – Chairman and CEO, CNN Worldwide

David Duvall – Chief Technology Officer

Amy Girdwood – Chief People & Culture Officer

Fraser Woodford – Chief Financial Officer

Sue Underwald – Chief Legal Officer

Fulvia Nicoli – EVP, Content Strategy & Insights

Ryan Gould and Bobby Voltaggio – US Ad Sales

Anil Jhingan – Chief Development Officer

Kasia Kieli – President and MD, Poland & CEO, TVN

Fernando Medin – President, International

Scott Miller – President, Distribution

Wiedenfels expressed confidence in the Discovery Global team and its ability to deliver content globally while supporting strategic growth.

Recruitment is currently underway for key roles across both companies, including the Chief Financial Officer and Chief People & Culture Officer for Warner Bros., and the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for Discovery Global.