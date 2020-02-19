“We are not a thinking machine that feels, we are a feeling machine that thinks"

In facial analysis, we measure the emotion of people based on how they contract the muscles on their faces and based on that we analyse the emotion they are experiencing. In voice analysis, we analyse the voice modulation of people to extract the emotions they are experiencing knowing that it is easy to lie in words but very difficult to do so with your tone of voice. We measure people’s skin conductance, heart rate and grieving rate in the third technique. In eye-tracking we measure pupil conjunction.