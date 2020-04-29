"We are reviewing TRAI recommendation in consultation with the board and stakeholders": BARC India

According to TRAI, "Several concerns relating to neutrality and reliability of the existing rating system have been raised by stakeholders, which necessitated a need to review (the) existing Television Audience Measurement and Rating system in India." Following which TRAI had issued a consultation paper on "Review of Television Audience Measurement and Ratings in India" on December 3, 2018 for seeking comments of stakeholders on the issues related to the reviewing of the existing system. The last date for submission of the comments was 15th February 2019 and that for the counter-comments was 28th February 2019.