"We are reviewing TRAI recommendation in consultation with the board and stakeholders": BARC India

BARC India spokesperson responds to TRAI's recommendation on "Review of Television Audience Measurement and Rating System in India."
Yesterday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India issued a set of recommendations on "Review of Television Audience Measurement and Rating System in India."
According to TRAI, "Several concerns relating to neutrality and reliability of the existing rating system have been raised by stakeholders, which necessitated a need to review (the) existing Television Audience Measurement and Rating system in India." Following which TRAI had issued a consultation paper on "Review of Television Audience Measurement and Ratings in India" on December 3, 2018 for seeking comments of stakeholders on the issues related to the reviewing of the existing system. The last date for submission of the comments was 15th February 2019 and that for the counter-comments was 28th February 2019.
On April 28, 2020, after evaluating all comments and counter-comments the regulator issued the recommendations ranging from changes in the governing body to the roping in new technical partners and many more. To read the full recommendation click here.
Responding to the TRAI recommendations, BARC India spokesperson informs they have "only just been received." "We are reviewing the TRAI recommendations in consultation with the board and stakeholders. All Stakeholders from the Industry and the Government and related bodies are aware of the scientific, statistical and technical robustness of the data collated and released by BARC," adds the spokesperson.
The spokesperson concludes, "BARC truly represents all facets of the Industry comprising Advertisers, Agencies and Broadcasters regardless of size, as the Currency of What India Watches."