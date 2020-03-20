"We have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+": Uday Shankar, Star & Disney India

On March 13, 2020, Star & Disney India was supposed to formally announce the launch of Disney+ as an additional service on Hotstar. In fact, Disney+ was already live on Hotstar. Keeping the significant spread of the Covid19 virus in India and all around the world, Star and Disney India had to postpone the event. Subsequently, the Disney+ service was also removed from Hotstar which now dons a new logo. The service was set to be made available for streamers across India from March 29, 2020.
Uday Shankar, president - The Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star & Disney India cleared the air. In an official statement, Shankar says, “We recently announced that Disney+ would launch in India through the Hotstar service in conjunction with beginning of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and will announce a new revised premiere date for the service soon.”
The Walt Disney's weapon to go on war with streaming giant Netflix - Disney+ made its debut on November 12, 2019, in the United States, Netherlands and Canada. The content powerhouse then expanded the services to Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico and in March it has its eye on expanding the service to Asia and European countries.
As per reports, 10 million users subscribed to Disney+ within its first day of operation, and the service claims to have 28.6 million subscribers as of February 2020.