"We have made the decision to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+": Uday Shankar, Star & Disney India

On March 13, 2020, Star & Disney India was supposed to formally announce the launch of Disney+ as an additional service on Hotstar. In fact, Disney+ was already live on Hotstar. Keeping the significant spread of the Covid19 virus in India and all around the world, Star and Disney India had to postpone the event. Subsequently, the Disney+ service was also removed from Hotstar which now dons a new logo. The service was set to be made available for streamers across India from March 29, 2020.