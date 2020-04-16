"We would like to confirm that this delivery person does not belong to Domino’s Pizza."

We would like to reassure all our customers that in these uncertain times, we are taking all possible precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. As a rule, all our Safe Delivery Experts are 100% company employees and are following heightened sanitization and hygiene protocols in all our restaurants. All employees in the stores are being temperature screened every day and they follow a mandatory hourly hand wash protocol for a minimum of 20 seconds. We are deep sanitizing our restaurants as well as delivery bikes, boxes and pizza hot bags every 4 hours. In addition, we have moved all our deliveries to Zero Contact Delivery thereby avoiding any physical contact with the customer. Additionally, all our Safe Delivery Experts are wearing gloves and masks to ensure the safety of our customers.