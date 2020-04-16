"We would like to confirm that this delivery person does not belong to Domino’s Pizza."

Domino's Pizza in a press statement responds to the news on April 16, 2020, of a food delivery executive in Delhi testing positive for Coronavirus.
According to a NDTV report on April 16, 2020, a food delivery executive in Delhi has tested positive for Coronavirus. He worked at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar in south Delhi till the previous Sunday post which he fell ill and was subsequently admitted to government-run RML hospital.
He had delivered to 72 families in areas like Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas, and Savitri Nagar in the last 15-days. According to BM Mishra, district collector, south Delhi, all these families are under home quarantine and are being monitored. Also, 17 more delivery personnel who came in contact with the boy have been quarantined at a facility in Chhattarpur.
Domino's Pizza has come out with a statement in response to the incident.
This is to clarify regarding the recent news about a pizza delivery person being tested positive for Covid-19 in South Delhi. In order to ensure that there is no misinformation, we would like to confirm that this delivery person & the pizza does not pertain to Domino’s Pizza.
We would like to reassure all our customers that in these uncertain times, we are taking all possible precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers. As a rule, all our Safe Delivery Experts are 100% company employees and are following heightened sanitization and hygiene protocols in all our restaurants. All employees in the stores are being temperature screened every day and they follow a mandatory hourly hand wash protocol for a minimum of 20 seconds. We are deep sanitizing our restaurants as well as delivery bikes, boxes and pizza hot bags every 4 hours. In addition, we have moved all our deliveries to Zero Contact Delivery thereby avoiding any physical contact with the customer. Additionally, all our Safe Delivery Experts are wearing gloves and masks to ensure the safety of our customers.
As always, we remain committed to doing everything necessary towards ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.