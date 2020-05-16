"We'll make it through" - promises Anurag Kashyap in Netflix's new video

Anurag Kashyap has lent his voice to a video that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes peek of what the shooting process of their favourite web series looks like.
After India implemented a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, OTT consumption rose significantly in the country. Simultaneously, all shooting has been put on hold, keeping social distancing norms in mind. This includes ad films as well as creative content for OTT platforms and films. This is the theme of Netflix's latest tribute film. Narrated by Anurag Kashyap and featuring directors like Karan Johar and Patrick Graham - the video pays tribute to the teams who work tirelessly to bring viewers their favourite Netflix shows and movies.
The video was conceptualised by Netflix’s in-house creative team. The 2 minute video is a montage of behind the scenes footage from various India originals that Netflix has released so far. This includes footage from popular shows like Sacred Games (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan) and Ghoul (starring Radhika Apte) as well as movies such as Maska and Bard of Blood.
Ever since the lockdown began, Netflix's creative teaam release their share of 'lockdown themed' content featuring characters from their own series. These films are all shot at home, given the circumstances surrounding the lockdown in India right now.
The team has also been repurposing content from shows already aired to fit themes such as working from home and self-isolation.
Apart from this, the streaming platform has also found ways to remotely shoot fresh content for their movie reviewing show 'Behensplaining', starring social media influencers Kusha Kapila and Srishti Dixit.
Netflix had earlier (on April 3) announced that it will contribute $1 mn (approximately INR 7.5 crore) to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund. This fund, set up by PGI, will provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community, who have been directly impacted by the closure of productions in the country due to the pandemic. This will include those who help with lighting, setting, and electricians, carpenters and spot boys - many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. In India, Netflix has also committed up to four weeks of pay for all core below-the-line crew who were scheduled to work on Netflix’s productions in India.
“We’re grateful to be working with the Producers Guild of India to support the hardest hit workers in TV and film production - from electricians to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to spot boys. Crews in India have always been vital to Netflix’s success and now we want to do our part and help those who most need support in these unprecedented times,” Netflix spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by The Indian Express.