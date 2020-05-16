"We'll make it through" - promises Anurag Kashyap in Netflix's new video

Netflix had earlier (on April 3) announced that it will contribute $1 mn (approximately INR 7.5 crore) to the Producers Guild of India (PGI) Relief Fund. This fund, set up by PGI, will provide emergency short term relief to thousands of daily wage earners in the Indian creative community, who have been directly impacted by the closure of productions in the country due to the pandemic. This will include those who help with lighting, setting, and electricians, carpenters and spot boys - many of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. In India, Netflix has also committed up to four weeks of pay for all core below-the-line crew who were scheduled to work on Netflix’s productions in India.