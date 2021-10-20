“We're digital-first on TV- catch anywhere, anytime, on any platform. That’s what makes us the fastest growing channel”: The Q’s Simran Hoon

“Yes, but since this audience is underserved on content, we pick up some relevant content from OTT platforms for the channel. For example we are airing Aashram from MX Player. We have edited it and instead of nine one hour episodes, we now have half an hour dailies for the television audience. We have also edited out content that’s not suitable for TV. OTT still has a very urban skew to it. In these towns, not everyone has mobile phones and the majority are still single TV homes. People are also suffering from poor bandwidth. So discoverability of content remains an issue. Since we provide curated content, based on what resonates with them, people don’t need to waste their bandwidth to figure out what to watch,” she adds.