“We're there for you”: TOI to Deccan Chronicle readers in Bengaluru

Continuing the battle, the February 3, 2012 edition of the TOI Chennai edition carried an ad on its front page that was clearly targeted at The Hindu. The ad read, 'We congratulate the competition for finally waking up to The Times of India'. The body copy read - 'We enjoyed their new campaign reacting to our success in Chennai.' The copy also took a jibe at The Hindu's then new editor Siddharth Varadarajan and CEO Arun Anant, who had both worked with the TOI in the past. 'We now look forward to them emulating our approach to connecting with readers, led by a new editor and CEO who've cut their teeth at The Times of India', it further read.