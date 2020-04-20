WFH takes on a whole new meaning with virtual weddings...

Speaking about the initiative Rajdeepak Das, Managing Director India & Chief Creative Officer Leo Burnett South Asia said “Firstly this is one of the most unique and ambitious plans - a virtual wedding and we are thrilled to have partnered with Shaadi.com to make this a reality. Kudos to the team for taking on the seemingly impossible task of within 48 hours lining up make-up artists to pandits, to designing wedding invites. They truly went all out to ensure that no aspect of the wedding is overlooked from the sangeet to the mehendi to the final ceremony. The human spirit is indomitable and we always find a way out of the toughest times and what better example of that than hosting a wedding in the times of social distancing. This is the first of many weddings to come.”